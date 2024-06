A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits South Pasadena

A 3.0 earthquake struck South Pasadena at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey has reported.

USGS reported the epicenter to be about 2.4 miles southwest of South Pasadena. Its effects may have been felt from Redondo Beach, to Santa Monica, Burbank, El Monte and to parts of Long Beach.

Just two days ago, on June 2, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Pasadena. It was felt about 2.3 miles north-northeast of South Pasadena and 2.4 miles east-northeast of Alhambra.