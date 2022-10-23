91 Freeway in Corona reopens after closure due to construction

Re-pavement of lanes spurs closure of 91 Freeway through Corona

If you're heading eastbound towards Corona, you won't have to find an alternate route for the 91 Freeway.

The Riverside County Transportation Center announced that crews completed repaving lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway on Sunday, saying that crews finished 13 hours ahead of schedule.

The 91 Freeway from Lincoln Avenue to Main Street was closed on Friday to repave the lanes of the freeway.

This past weekend's closure followed two weekend closures on the 91, part of the transportation center and CalTrans' 91 Refresh Project.

Most of the improvements to the freeway have been done from Lincoln to the I-15 interchange.

RCTC said in a statement released Sunday that there will likely be more closures for construction in the near future.