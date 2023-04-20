9 arrested, cash and drugs seized during massive gambling ring bust in Pomona

A gambling ring bust led the arrests of nine different people in Pomona during a multi-department effort this week.

Along with the arrests, authorities reported the seizure of 55 different illegal gambling machines from six different locations throughout the city of Pomona, according to Pomona Police Department.

"The gambling machines were destroyed and disposed of by the City of Pomona Public Works Department," said a statement from police.

Officers with the Major Crimes Task Force reportedly served a number of search warrants at the locations, which were found at:

877 E. Phillips Boulevard,

1090 S. Garey Avenue,

1649 E. Mission Boulevard, Suite B,

854 E. Mission Boulevard,

540 E. Foothill Boulevard,

570 W. Holt Aveue.

An undisclosed amount of money and drugs were also seized during the searches, though police did not disclose the exact amounts.

None of the identities of the nine people arrested have been released.

Anyone with additional information in the investigation was asked to contact detectives at (909) 622-1241.