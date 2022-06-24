85-year-old Victorville man arrested for child porn

An 85-year-old man in Victorville was arrested for child pornography in a broad investigation into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents.

The suspect, Johnny Blevins, was arrested for possession of child pornography and is being held on a $25,000 bail as the District Attorney reviews the case.

The investigation was part of joint-task force Operation Inland Regional Round-up which looked into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents suspected of making child pornography.

The task force included the FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.