85-year-old Victorville man arrested for child porn

By Matthew Rodriguez

CBS Los Angeles

An 85-year-old man in Victorville was arrested for child pornography in a broad investigation into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents.

The suspect, Johnny Blevins, was arrested for possession of child pornography and is being held on a $25,000 bail as the District Attorney reviews the case. 

The investigation was part of joint-task force Operation Inland Regional Round-up which looked into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents suspected of making child pornography.

The task force included the FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 8:45 PM

