85-year-old Victorville man arrested for child porn
An 85-year-old man in Victorville was arrested for child pornography in a broad investigation into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents.
The suspect, Johnny Blevins, was arrested for possession of child pornography and is being held on a $25,000 bail as the District Attorney reviews the case.
The investigation was part of joint-task force Operation Inland Regional Round-up which looked into Riverside and San Bernardino County residents suspected of making child pornography.
The task force included the FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
