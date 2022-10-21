Watch CBS News
80-year-old man, Gregorio Gonzalez, reported missing in Compton

An 80-year-old man who was last seen in Compton was reported missing Friday.

Gregorio Gonzalez was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday near the 14800 block of South Castlegate Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Gonzalez is Latino, 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Gonzalez may be driving a blue, 1998 Ford Explorer with the California license plate 5DFJ606, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Compton Station at 310-605-6500. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477. 

