8-year-old killed, 12-year-old seriously injured after collision with suspected DUI driver in Industry

An 8-year-old was killed and his sister was left in critical condition after a traffic collision in Industry. The family was on their way home from Disneyland.

"Our sincerest sympathy and thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," the Covina-Valley Unified School District said in a statement.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, the two-car collision happened at about 2 a.m. on May 8 at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Industry.

Three people were transported to the hospital. Second-grader Phillip Daniel Rosas was later pronounced dead and his sister 12-year-old Zoye Marie was placed in a medically induced coma after she had surgery on her tailbone and her spleen removed. She remains in critical yet stable condition. The two parents said they were hurt but were not transported. The family said they were only a few blocks away from their home.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. He is suspected of DUI but police said the cause of the crash is still unknown. The family alleged that he ran a red light before colliding with the family's vehicle.