8 injured in multi-car crash on 105, 405 Freeway interchange in Westchester

At least eight people were injured in a five-car crash in Westchester Friday afternoon.

Traffic resulting from the crash. CBSLA

The crash was reported at around 4 p.m. on the 105 Freeway near the 405 Freeway, though the cause was not immediately known as crews worked to evaluate the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many of the eight patients would require hospitalization, though California Highway Patrol officers did disclose that an infant inside of one of the vehicles involved was bleeding from the head as a result of the collision.

Officers expected eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway and northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway to experience significant delays as they worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.