Watch CBS News
Local News

8 injured in multi-car crash on 105, 405 Freeway interchange in Westchester

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

At least eight people were injured in a five-car crash in Westchester Friday afternoon. 

screen-shot-2022-09-23-at-5-17-47-pm.png
Traffic resulting from the crash. CBSLA

The crash was reported at around 4 p.m. on the 105 Freeway near the 405 Freeway, though the cause was not immediately known as crews worked to evaluate the scene. 

It was not immediately clear how many of the eight patients would require hospitalization, though California Highway Patrol officers did disclose that an infant inside of one of the vehicles involved was bleeding from the head as a result of the collision. 

Officers expected eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway and northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway to experience significant delays as they worked to clear the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.