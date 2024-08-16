76-year-old woman severely injured by hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys

Police are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run suspect who struck a 76-year-old woman as she crossed the street in Van Nuys on Wednesday, leaving her with severe injuries.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m., when a dark-colored SUV driving westbound on Saticoy Street from Van Nuys Boulevard hit the woman, who was crossing Saticoy, police said.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued to drive down Saticoy. These moments are shown in footage from the scene released by Los Angeles Police Department investigators on Friday.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 644-8036.