710 FWY, 91 FWY transition faces hours-long closure after overturned big rig blocks lanes

The transition between the 710 Freeway and 91 Freeway faced an hours-long closure early Friday morning after an overturned big right blocked lanes.

The crash was first reported just before 3 a.m. at the connector in Long Beach, when authorities who were dispatched to the scene found a semi truck with its wheels in the air.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area, closing the entire transition between the northbound 710 Freeway and eastbound 91 Freeway for at least two hours, starting at around 3:30 a.m. The Artesia Boulevard off-ramp was also closed.

As heavy duty tow trucks attempted to clear the vehicle from the road, a structural engineer was called to the scene to survey the bridge above where the overturned big rig crashed.

Footage from under the bridge showed damage to the overpass.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.