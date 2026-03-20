$7 million in stolen goods seized in Southern California cargo theft bust

Los Angeles County deputies seized $7 million in stolen goods during a two-month cargo theft bust in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives also recovered $1 million in cash and arrested nine suspects for grand theft cargo, money laundering and receiving stolen property.

Between December 2025 and February 2026, the department's Major Crimes Bureau served 13 search warrants in LA, Riverside and San Bernardino County. Deputies found a host of stolen goods, including TVs, power tools, golf carts, ATVs, plush toys, shoes, and air-conditioning units.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the stolen items were valued at around $7 million. LASD

Deputies said the cargo was stolen from about 36 companies, including Costco, Disney, Monster Energy, Dollar General and Marshalls.

Detectives plan to present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

The Sheriff's Department said several units within its Major Crime Bureau participated in the ongoing investigation, including the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team and the Burglary and Robbery Task Force.

"They operate out of LASD's Major Crimes Bureau and are dedicated to investigating, identifying, and apprehending suspect(s) of organized retail crimes," deputies wrote in a statement.

The task force worked with local law enforcement agencies, other organized retail crime task forces and federal agencies during the bust.