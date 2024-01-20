68-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood; search for driver continues

A 68-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood on Thursday.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. as the victim, since identified as Marcos Ordonez, was attempting to cross Vineland Avenue when he was hit by a white sedan traveling northbound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued on.

Ordonez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators have released footage of the incident, which can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube page.

As is customary with hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles, a standing $50,000 reward has been offered by city officials that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 644-8036.