Watch CBS News
Local News

67-year-old man dead, three injured after fire at home in La Cañada Flintridge

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Deadly fire under investigation in La Cañada Flintridge
Deadly fire under investigation in La Cañada Flintridge 01:23

A man was killed and three others injured when a fire broke out at a home in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Rancho Cañada Road a little before 4 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrived to find the home single-family, two-story home on fire, but were able to control the blaze within 20 minutes, firefighters said. 

While searching the building, they found one man, now identified as 67-year-old Jacob Seong, dead at the scene. 

A firefighter, as well as two other people, were hospitalized following the fire. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 7:58 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.