67-year-old man dead, three injured after fire at home in La Cañada Flintridge

A man was killed and three others injured when a fire broke out at a home in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Rancho Cañada Road a little before 4 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find the home single-family, two-story home on fire, but were able to control the blaze within 20 minutes, firefighters said.

While searching the building, they found one man, now identified as 67-year-old Jacob Seong, dead at the scene.

A firefighter, as well as two other people, were hospitalized following the fire. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.