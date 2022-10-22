Watch CBS News
Local News

65-year-old man arrested after making threats at Long Beach City College

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with threats made towards a Long Beach school on Friday. 

According to Long Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to Long Beach City College's Pacific Coast Campus at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, after learning that a student had made verbal threats towards school staff members. 

After ensuring that the student body and faculty were safe, investigators began looking into the threats. 

On Friday, they arrested the suspect, 65-year-old Preston William Braxton, a Pasadena resident. He was booked for criminal threats and intent to terrorize and was being held on $50,000 bail. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:28 PM

