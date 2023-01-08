60 Freeway lanes reopen after tour bus, 2 cars collide in Diamond Bar

All lanes of the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar reopened Sunday following a crash involving a tour bus.

The collision backed up traffic for miles Saturday night after the tour bus and two cars collided.

The CHP temporarily shut down the westbound lanes so that bus passengers could get off the freeway by walking along the Diamond Bar Boulevard off-ramp.

Three people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.