6 people injured in Pacific Palisades crash

Paramedics are responding to a multi-vehicle collision in the 700 block of Almar Avenue in Pacific Palisades that injured six people, with at least three of the victims severely hurt and three others with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)