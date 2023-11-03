Watch CBS News
6 people injured in Pacific Palisades crash

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Paramedics are responding to a multi-vehicle collision in the 700 block of Almar Avenue in Pacific Palisades that injured six people, with at least three of the victims severely hurt and three others with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Friday. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 8:30 PM PDT

