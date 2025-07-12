Watch CBS News
6 injured in Echo Park collision

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday left six people with injuries, according to authorities.

The L.A. Fire Department said the collision was reported at about 6:09 p.m. in the 600 block of North Echo Park Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, and at least one pedestrian was hit.

Of the six injured, two were in at least serious condition. They were identified only as a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Four others were transported to local hospitals in fair condition. They include a 50-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and two boys, 5 and 9 years old.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision, or if the serious injuries were considered life-threatening. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

