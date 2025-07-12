6 injured in Echo Park collision

A collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday left six people with injuries, according to authorities.

The L.A. Fire Department said the collision was reported at about 6:09 p.m. in the 600 block of North Echo Park Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, and at least one pedestrian was hit.

Of the six injured, two were in at least serious condition. They were identified only as a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Four others were transported to local hospitals in fair condition. They include a 50-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and two boys, 5 and 9 years old.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision, or if the serious injuries were considered life-threatening.

No additional details were immediately made available.