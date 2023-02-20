6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria 2 weeks after massive temblor

A general view of damage following a deadly earthquake, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu take a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP) CLODAGH KILCOYNE / AP

There are reports of more collapsed buildings Turkey in Syria after another 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.

Syria's state news agency, SANA, is reporting six people have been injured in Aleppo from falling debris, while the mayor of Hatay says a number of buildings have collapsed, trapping people inside.

Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the new quake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. It was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 tremor.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.