58-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run death of South LA woman

Police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly running over and killing a 63-year-old woman in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened two weeks ago at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Cimarron Street. When officers arrived, they found Jamilah Leah De Roux lying on the ground. She died after a car traveling east on Manchester Boulevard ran her over.

The Los Angeles Police Department believed that Kim Galloway left the crash site after hitting De Roux. Even without a description of the car initially, detectives tracked down Galloway nearly two weeks after the crash.

Officers booked the man with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.