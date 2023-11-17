63-year-old woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled from the scene after crashing into a woman crossing the street in South Los Angeles late Thursday evening.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Cimarron Street after learning of the crash, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a woman, now identified by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner as 63-year-old Long Beach woman Jamilah Leah De Roux, dead at the scene.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that a car traveling east on Manchester Boulevard collided with De Roux as she crossed the street. The car then continued driving eastbound without stopping to help the victim, police said.

There was no description immediately available on the car involved in the hit-and-run or the driver.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (323) 421-2561.