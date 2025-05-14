56-year-old man arrested for burglary, arson at vacant property in Glendale

A 56-year-old man was been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a vacant property in Glendale before attempted arson, police said.

They were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Central Avenue at around 8 p.m. on May 8 after learning of a burglary happening at a home in the area, according to the Glendale Police Department. They said that the building had previously been red-tagged and deemed unsafe due to a fire that happened earlier in the month.

Clarence Schiebel. Glendale Police Department

Officers arrested the suspect, Clarence Schiebel, who was outside of the home when they arrived. They said that he had to be "physically detained" after refusing to comply with their commands.

Upon investigating the property, officers found a Pennzoil jug that was filled with gasoline, a possible flammable liquid on the living room floor and two lighters in Schiebel's possession, GPD's statement said.

They further detailed that he had an outstanding felony arson warrant for $200,000 that was issued by the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as a "significant criminal history."

"He has served several terms in state prison and is a registered arson offender," GPD's release noted.

A case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and Schiebel was charged with burglary, attempted arson and possession of flammable or combustible material. He is being held in lieu of $1.7 million bail.