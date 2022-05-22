53-year-old diabetic, schizophrenic woman missing in San Gabriel

A woman suffering from diabetes, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder went missing in San Gabriel and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was asking for help finding her Sunday.

Cherie Tremayne Yerks, 53, who also suffers from depression, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Oak Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Yerks was described as a 5-feet-4-inch tall Black woman weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white shoes and stud earrings.

The sheriff's Missing Person Unit urged anyone with information regarding Yerks' whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.