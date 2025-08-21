5 teens arrested for hate crimes stemming from Simi Valley brawl

The Simi Valley Police Department arrested five teens for hate crimes nearly three weeks after a brawl outside of a local movie theater.

Investigators said two groups of teens, who had previous altercations in the past, fought outside the Regal Plaza on Aug. 1. Simi Valley police added that several racial slurs were shouted during the brawl. Two of the teens sustained minor injuries, including a possible concussion, chipped tooth, cuts and abrasions.

Earlier this month, investigators said one of the juveniles is a relative of a Simi Valley police officer. They assured the community that the relationship would have "no bearing on the investigation."

Simi Valley police referred the case to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on Aug. 20 and recommended prosecutors charge the teens with assault and criminal conspiracy, in addition to the hate crime.

The department said that serious or violent cases involving juveniles require a mandatory referral to the District Attorney's Office. Additionally, cases with any indication of racial undertones or discriminatory treatment are automatically referred to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors will review the case before filing formal charges. Juvenile confidentiality laws prohibit authorities from releasing the suspects' names or identifying information.