Police investigating Simi Valley assault involving juveniles, racial slurs

The Simi Valley Police Department is investigating after an alleged assault took place outside of a movie theater Friday night.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to reports of an assault at 2751 Tapo Canyon Road, the Civic Center Plaza, at about 11 p.m.

The victim of the alleged assault was no longer at the scene; however, at around 12:45 p.m., the department received a call from him and his mother, and officers responded to their home.

The SVPD did not release additional details on the alleged assault, but said videos of the incident have proliferated online and will be included in the criminal investigation.

Several racial slurs were said during the incident, SVPD confirmed.

The department also said one of the juveniles believed to be involved is a relative of an SVPD officer. That officer will not be involved in the investigation, the department said.

"That relationship has no bearing on this investigation," the news release reads. "A thorough and unbiased investigation will be conducted."

No additional details were immediately made available.