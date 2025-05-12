Man in custody after 5 roommates stabbed at Riverside sober living home

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed inside a Riverside sober living home early Monday morning.

Riverside police responded at around 4 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at the Elmer Day Sober Living house on 4th Street and Fairmont Boulevard. Five roommates who were suffering from stab wounds were taken to a hospital, with one victim in critical condition.

The suspect, who also lived at the home, had barricaded himself inside the home for a couple of hours. Police took the man into custody around 6 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital as he may have been injured during his attack, according to police.

It is not known at this time what prompted the attack.