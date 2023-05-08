5 people wounded, 2 killed after shooter open fires at Adelanto house party

Deputies in San Bernardino County are investigating a house party shooting that killed two people in Adelanto.

According to the SB County Sheriff's Department, the shooting wounded five more people, including a 14-year-old boy. The department did not release the names of the other people wounded but did identify their ages and genders:

19-year old male

18-year-old female

23-year-old male

40-year-old male

The police identified the two people killed as 20-year-old Maqwan Allen from Rancho Cucamonga and Derrick Irutingabo, a 20-year-old man from Arizona. Irutingabo died at the home while Allen died at the hospital.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening in the 10900 block of Barlett Avenue. Detectives said the suspects have not been identified yet.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nicholas Paslak at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit their website here.