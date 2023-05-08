Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people wounded, 2 killed after shooter open fires at Adelanto house party

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

5 people wounded, 2 killed at Adelanto house party
5 people wounded, 2 killed at Adelanto house party 01:00

Deputies in San Bernardino County are investigating a house party shooting that killed two people in Adelanto. 

According to the SB County Sheriff's Department, the shooting wounded five more people, including a 14-year-old boy. The department did not release the names of the other people wounded but did identify their ages and genders:

  • 19-year old male 
  • 18-year-old female 
  • 23-year-old male 
  • 40-year-old male

The police identified the two people killed as 20-year-old Maqwan Allen from Rancho Cucamonga and Derrick Irutingabo, a 20-year-old man from Arizona. Irutingabo died at the home while Allen died at the hospital.

The shooting happened on Sunday evening in the 10900 block of Barlett Avenue. Detectives said the suspects have not been identified yet. 

The sheriff's department is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nicholas Paslak at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit their website here.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.