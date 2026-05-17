Video shows dog chained in back of pickup truck on Southern California freeway, sparking adoption efforts

Disturbing video showing a dog chained up in the back of a pickup truck on the 5 Freeway in Southern California has sparked a call to action to help the pup find a new home.

The footage, which was originally posted on Reddit, shows the dog, a pit bull named West, chained to the rack on the back of a truck traveling through Lincoln Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol. After gaining traction, the video made its way to animal rights advocate Kris Kelly, who then shared it on her own social media pages.

Within an hour, Kelly said that a volunteer at the North Central Animal Shelter in Los Angeles had called her to report that West's owner had surrendered him to their care.

"The way they were, they put the dog in the truck is illegal," Kelly said. "That's number one, but there's lacerations, a really bad laceration around his neck. ... I guess it was from that chain around the neck, and they brought the dog in the shelter with that chain."

Kelly says that even with West now under the care of veterinarians, his story still shines a light on an even larger issue about overcrowding at animal shelters. With so many pets now being held and awaiting adoption, it makes it harder for them to care for more vulnerable animals.

"Please. Fosters are needed," she said. "Go to your local shelter, see how many dogs are in each kennel. They have, like, 5 or 6 large dogs in there. You don't even know if they get along. It's awful what's going on."

She believes that West may not have much time left, so she's hopeful that someone can adopt him soon.

"Please keep sharing him so we can get him out, because he deserves it," Kelly said. "Every dog in that shelter and all the other shelters deserve it too, but we got the video for this one dog, so let's get him out."

CBS LA has reached out to Los Angeles Animal Services to inquire about West's condition and to ask if the person who surrendered him could face animal cruelty charges, but has not yet heard back.

West hasn't yet shown up online for adoption because he's still being cared for in the medical wing of the North Central Animal Shelter, but she says he could be ready for adoption in the coming days.