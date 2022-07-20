5-day closure of westbound 210 Freeway begins Wednesday evening

Drivers were warned to change their daily commute routes up or coming days as a temporary closure of the westbound 210 Freeway was expected to last for five days.

The closure between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway officially begins at 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, and is set to last through 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

(credit: Caltrans)

Traffic heading through the area will be rerouted to the eastbound lanes of the freeway, reconfiguring the six lanes to instead handle three lanes of traffic heading in each direction.

Drivers were urged to reconsider routes as they expect extensive traffic delays. Officials instead asked people to consider alternate routes, such as the 10 or 60 Freeways or use public transportation.

Caltrans planned the closure so that crews could work on the San Gabriel River Bridge. Part of a $30 million project dedicated to upgrading the bridge, crews will install improved bridge hinges and railings, while strengthening bridge decks.

As a result, several ramps will also be impacted, including the WB 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the SB 605 Freeway. Additionally ramps from the 605 Freeway to the EB 210 Freeway will be blocked as well.

A similar closure is expected in August, for crews to perform similar work on the eastbound side of the 210.