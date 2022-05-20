45K pieces of Disney memorabilia go up for auction

One of the most significant collections of Disney memorabilia will go up for auction this weekend.

The collection of about 45,000 items belongs to voice actor Scott Rummel of Orange County.

Among the highlights is a Disneyland Mr. Toad's Wild Ride vehicle from 1993, which as of Friday had an online bid of $25,000. A Skyway Gondola from 1965 was going for $27,000, while an Autopia car from 1963 was going for $33,000.

The auction will open Saturday for in-person bidding at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills.

