459 guns collected at LAPD weekend buyback events

A total of 459 firearms were collected at two gun buyback events conducted by the Los Angeles Police Dept. on Saturday.

The public was allowed to anonymously exchange the guns for $100 gift cards for handguns, shotguns and rifles; and $200 gift cards for "ghost guns" (guns assembled privately with untraceable kits) and assault weapons, the LAPD said.

The events were held in Exposition Park and in Panorama City in the morning and the afternoon on Saturday.

The LAPD said 138 rifles were collected; 80 shotguns; 168 pistols; 13 assault weapons; 38 ghost guns; 21 machine guns; and one labeled "other."

Police said Saturday's guns amounted to a 69-percent increase over a March event, the LAPD's 13th. It was also the largest amount of ghost guns collected, police said.