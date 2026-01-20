Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation shuts down 405 Freeway in Long Beach

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting investigation shut down the 405 Freeway in Long Beach on Tuesday night. 

California Highway Patrol officers said they were called to southbound lanes of the freeway near Lakewood Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. after learning of a shooting victim in the area. 

They're still unclear if the incident happened on the freeway, so officers shut down all southbound lanes before the offramp to begin their investigation and scour the scene for evidence of a shooting.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition following the incident. They haven't yet been identified. 

It's unclear if a suspect has been located or if investigators have determined a motive. 

CHP officers said that the SigAlert should be lifted by 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue