Shooting investigation shuts down 405 Freeway in Long Beach

A shooting investigation shut down the 405 Freeway in Long Beach on Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol officers said they were called to southbound lanes of the freeway near Lakewood Boulevard a little before 9 p.m. after learning of a shooting victim in the area.

They're still unclear if the incident happened on the freeway, so officers shut down all southbound lanes before the offramp to begin their investigation and scour the scene for evidence of a shooting.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition following the incident. They haven't yet been identified.

It's unclear if a suspect has been located or if investigators have determined a motive.

CHP officers said that the SigAlert should be lifted by 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.