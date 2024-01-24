40-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Pomona

An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona this week.

The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Temple Avenue and Foley Way, according to investigators with the Pomona Police Department.

They say that the crash happened as the victim attempted to cross Temple Avenue.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators were unable to provide details on the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (909) 802-7741.