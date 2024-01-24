Watch CBS News
Local News

40-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Pomona

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona this week. 

The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Temple Avenue and Foley Way, according to investigators with the Pomona Police Department. 

They say that the crash happened as the victim attempted to cross Temple Avenue. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. 

Investigators were unable to provide details on the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (909) 802-7741.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 2:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.