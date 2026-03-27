4-year-old girl from Ventura County accepted into exclusive high-IQ societies

At just 4 years old, Zara Aldrich isn't shy, and it doesn't take long to see that she's operating on a whole different level.

Within moments, she's explaining the fundamental concepts of physics and calculating equations.

"My favorite subject is math and projects," Zara said.

She can easily put together a puzzle of the United States and has been reading her dad's college textbooks.

"This is my freshman college chemistry text," father Brett Aldrich said.

Her parents said this is nothing new. Zara has been surprising them from the very beginning.

"What struck me was her attention span at such a young age," mother Nadia Villapudua said.

Villapudua, a special education administrator, and her husband, a robotics programer said Zara started reciting the alphabet before she was 2 years old. The young girl is reading at a 12th-grade level and mastering math concepts such as fractions, decimals and even exponents.

Zara has just been accepted into both Mensa, a high-IQ society that recognizes the top 2% of the population, and Intertel, an even more exclusive group limited to the top 1%.

"We knew she was bright, but we had no idea," Villapudua said.

Like many 4-year-olds, Zara is obsessed with animals and making jokes.

While her future could take many paths, Zara already has one dream in mind.

"I want to be a swimsuit model," she said.

Zara's parents said they haven't decided which school she will attend next year. For now, they're making sure she enjoys being a kid with a brilliance she may not fully understand just yet.

"I would love her to be a swimsuit model for a short period of time and then love her to be a doctor," Villapudua said. "She loves animals. She loves helping people and science."