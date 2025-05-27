4-year-old girl fighting for life at Children's Hospital Los Angeles facing deportation order

The family of a four-year-girl currently fighting for her life at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is now facing a deportation order as they hope to stay in the country and continue receiving treatment.

Sofia has a rare condition called short bowel syndrome, which requires 14 hours worth of intravenous nutrition per day. She was diagnosed as a baby in her home country of Mexico, where doctors told her she had to come to the United States for life-saving care.

The family received an emergency visa in 2023, allowing them to travel to Los Angeles where she's been getting treatment since. That status is now in limbo, however, after they received a letter saying that their legal status had changed.

Attorneys representing Sofia Vargas and her family say that if they do leave the hospital, she'll only have days to live.

"The doctors have said unequivocally that if this child's treatment is interrupted, that she will die within a matter of days," said Gina Amato, one of a group of attorneys working for the family without pay. "So yes. They must remain in the United States."

As they face the uncertain future, they're hoping to figure out why their status was suddenly revoked.

"They were not given any reason as to why. There's no allegations that they have violated the rules or anything like that," Amato said. "They were supposed to have parole through the end of July."

Vargas' mother, Deysi, is working with attorneys to do anything they can to remain in the country. She's trying to remain strong for her daughter, but knows that the stakes couldn't be higher.

"If we go back to Mexico, Sofia will be back in the hospital getting the treatment that will not be good for her," Vargas said in Spanish. "Her life will be at risk."

Attorneys are holding out hope that the letter sent to Vargas was a mistake, similar to the one that one of the others representing Vargas wrongfully received back in April.

"These are being sent out indiscriminately across the country, but to see it sent to a family whose four-year-old child depends on this life-saving treatment is really shocking," Amato said.

Children's Hospital officials say that they cannot comment on the matter.

A press conference on the next steps for the family is expected to be held on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.