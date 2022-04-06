4-year-old child and male adult reportedly victims of freeway shooting on 710

Another shooting on a Southern California freeway was being reported at around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 710 Freeway just south of the 105 Freeway.

Police said that two different cars were shot at by someone in SUV, possibly a green or gray Ford.

Witnesses reported seeing someone from the SUV use a handgun to shoot at one, possibly two cars on the 710.

The passenger-side window of a Mazda 3 was hit and broken.

The victims are reportedly a 4-year-old child and a male adult. There is no word on their condition. It is also unclear if they were in the same vehicle.

No suspect description or further details have been provided at this time.

The northbound Lon Beach Freeway was closed near Alondra Boulevard as authorities investigated the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.