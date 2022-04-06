Watch CBS News

Two injured in shooting on 710 Freeway Tuesday

Two people were injured, an adult male and a 4-year-old child, in a shooting on the 710 Freeway Tuesday. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol have the freeway closed in that area while they investigate the shooting.
