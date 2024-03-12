4-time World Series Champ Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack

Former Dodger and four-time World Series Champ, Darryl Strawberry, 62, is recovering Tuesday at a St. Louis hospital from a heart attack.

In an Instagram Monday post, the eight-time All Star thanked God for "His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack."

The post's photo shows Strawberry in his hospital bed with a smile on his face and family members at his side, "all is well," he wrote.

Strawberry thanked the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis, as he said a stent procedure totally restored his heart.

"Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!," Strawberry wrote.

Strawberry played for the The New York Mets from 1984-1990 before signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990. He was released by the Dodgers in 1994. He played his last MLB season in 1999, as a Yankee.

During his 17-year career, Strawberry posted a .259 batting average, 335 home runs, 1,000 RBI and 221 stolen bases while playing for the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and Yankees (1995-99).

Strawberry is slated to have his No. 18 retired by the Mets in a ceremony on June 1. Prior to retiring Strawberry's number, the organization is also retiring Dwight Gooden's No. 16 on April 14.

The two were responsible for helping lead the Mets to a 1986 World Series victory against the Boston Red Sox.