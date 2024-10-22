4 Los Angeles County residents arrested for string of ATM burglaries

Los Angeles police arrested four people allegedly connected to two robberies and nine burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

Investigators identified the suspects as 22-year-old Anthony Cacho, 24-year-old Stephany Gonzalez-Jimenez, 40-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez-Arroyo and 24-year-old Richard Nevarez, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rodriguez faces the most severe charges: one count of carjacking and five counts of commercial burglary. He's being held on a $100,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged Gonzalez with commercial burglary, while Cacho faces a single count of possession of an unregistered assault weapon. Prosecutors are still considering charges against Nevarrez.

The alleged crimes happened Aug. 16 and Oct. 16 close to the Mission and West Valley areas of the San Fernando Valley. Police said the suspect forced through the front door of each business they broke into before tying a chain to the ATMs. They would attach the chain to their vehicle and rip the machine out of the business and load it into the back before driving away.

Investigators served search warrants at multiple locations after tracking the suspects to Sylmar and Canyon Country. The raids resulted in the arrest of each suspect and the recovery of "numerous" pieces of evidence connected to the burglaries, according to the LAPD.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the crimes to call detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (877) 527-3247 outside of business hours. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.