4 injured after car slams into bus stop in Laguna Hills

Four people hospitalized after car crashes into Laguna Hills bus stop

Four people were injured after a car slammed into a bus stop in Laguna Hills late Thursday.

The crash, which was reported to Orange County Sheriff's Department just after 8 p.m., happened at a stop near El Toro Road and Paseo de Valencia.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain unclear, but at some point the vehicle, an SUV, veered off the road and into the bus stop, hitting three pedestrians.

All three pedestrians, as well as the driver, were taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

Deputies do not believe that there is any criminal element to the crash as they begin their preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.