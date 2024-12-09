Watch CBS News
Local News

4-car collision in Northridge leaves one car flipped over, 7 people injured

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Seven people were taken to the hospital following a Northridge multi-car crash Monday afternoon.  

The accident happened just before noon at Dearborn Street and Corbin Avenue. Three Los Angeles Fire Department ambulances were sent to the scene to treat nine people, seven were taken to the hospital, and the LAFD said there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.  

Aerial footage showed one car flipped upside down, two cars crashed into one another and a fourth car on the side of the road.  

Traffic is blocked off northbound at Nordhoff as an investigation is underway.  

screenshot-2024-12-09-114441.png
A four-car crash left seven people injured in Northridge Monday afternoon. KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.