4 arrested for organized retail theft in Antelope Valley

Four people have been arrested in connection with a series of organized retail thefts throughout the Antelope Valley, according to investigators.

A search warrant, executed at an alleged fence operation on 94th Street East in Littlerock, led to deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau Organized Retail Theft Taskforce discovering $300,000 in stolen tools, yard equipment, generators, clothing, A/C compressors and other items.

Additionally, they found two guns, a 9mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun, which were also seized.

The suspects, who allegedly committed a number of thefts between Dec. 14, 2023 and Jan. 7 at Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Walmart, were all arrested on Friday. Three were booked on suspicion of organized retail theft and grand theft, two were also booked on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and a fourth was arrested and booked on suspicion of operating a fence operation.

All four suspects were being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and are due in court on Monday.

Investigators did not identify the suspects or provide any further details.

LASD is asking anyone else with more information to contact them at (562) 946-7270.