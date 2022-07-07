4 abortion rights activists arrested after "die-in" protest at Los Angeles City Hall
Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday during a "die-in" protest that included spilling fake blood down the steps of Los Angeles City Hall.
The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a "die-in" in which four of the demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a "river of fake blood" and wore bloody pants "to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion," according to organizers.
One woman who had been sitting on the steps was taken away, while others were led away in handcuffs.
The LAPD says the four arrested taken into custody for failure to disperse and trespassing.
The abortion rights group has been staging regular demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles and other cities across the country since the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
