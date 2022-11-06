Watch CBS News
34-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Willowbrook

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 34-year-old female pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run collision in Willowbrook late Friday evening. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred a little after 11:50 p.m. on East El Segundo Boulevard and South Willowbrook Avenue, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. 

Investigators were unsure where on the road the woman was when she was hit. 

Authorities on Saturday identified her as Elise Kelley. 

There was no vehicle description immediately available as detectives continued to investigate the incident. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

