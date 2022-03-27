Watch CBS News

31-year-old man shot to death in Pico Rivera

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

Authorities in Pico Rivera early Sunday morning found a man with fatal gun shot wounds.

The 31-year-old victim, who authorities have not identified, was discovered inside an apartment near the 5400 block of Rosemead boulevard with apparent gunshot wounds at 1:51 am.  

Responding paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead. 

Authorities said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.   

First published on March 27, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

