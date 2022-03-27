31-year-old man shot to death in Pico Rivera

Authorities in Pico Rivera early Sunday morning found a man with fatal gun shot wounds.

The 31-year-old victim, who authorities have not identified, was discovered inside an apartment near the 5400 block of Rosemead boulevard with apparent gunshot wounds at 1:51 am.

Responding paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Authorities said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.