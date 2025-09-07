3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Long Beach

A toddler died on Saturday after he was hit by a car in Long Beach, according to authorities.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of Artesia Boulevard and Rose Avenue at about 6:27 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported.

Upon arrival, they found a 3-year-old boy who was injured after being hit by a car. Medics performed CPR on the child and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the boy has not been revealed.

Investigations revealed that the boy ran out into the street, police said, where he was hit by a driver who was traveling westbound on Artesia.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Police didn't state that the investigation was criminal, and said that "speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving" did not appear to be factors.