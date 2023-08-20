3 wounded following shooting in Hyde Park
Three people were wounded in a shooting in Hyde Park on Saturday.
The scene unfolded before 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 58th Place, according to Los Angeles Police Department.
Two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals by first responders, while the third victim self-transported, police said.
Circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, including a motive behind the shooting and a suspect involved.
There was no further information provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
