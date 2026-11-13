3 women honored with North Hollywood vigil, suspected drunk driver is charged with murder

The three women who were killed after a vehicle crashed into them on a North Hollywood sidewalk earlier this week were honored with a vigil on Friday night, the same day charges were filed against the suspected driver.

A 61-year-old Valley Village man allegedly had a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit after he crashed his minivan, hitting a food vendor tent, prosecutors said.

Ihor Demianenko has been charged with three felony counts of murder and one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing injury.

Francesca Krystine Esker, 39, Teodora De Jesus Villalobos, 57, and Maria Angelica Peck, 73, were killed at the scene on Nov. 10.

"I wanted to honor them because I used to see them every single day when I came down to the station," Angle Llanes said at Friday's vigil.

Demianenko was allegedly speeding near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards Tuesday night when he drove his minivan onto the sidewalk, striking several pedestrians near the North Hollywood Metro Station entrance.

"There are no words to express the absence that she's gonna have over my life," Doris' daughter, Melissa Villalobos, said earlier.

Two other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Demianenko did not appear in court today for medical reasons but is expected to return on Monday. He is being held on $6 million bail.

Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian, who represents the area, has partnered with nonprofit organization ICON CDC to create a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist the families of the three victims. It can be found by searching for the keywords: "NoHo Metro Station Street Vendor Support Fund."