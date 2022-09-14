3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area.

(credit: CBS)

The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Sky 2 was over the black BMW with dark-tinted windows as it blew through several red lights at high speed. The sedan eventually stopped at Oxford and Monterey roads in San Marino, where three people got out and surrendered to police.

No further information was released.