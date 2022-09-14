Watch CBS News
Local News

3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 14 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 14 AM Edition) 02:05

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area.

3-in-custody-pursuit.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area.

Sky 2 was over the black BMW with dark-tinted windows as it blew through several red lights at high speed. The sedan eventually stopped at Oxford and Monterey roads in San Marino, where three people got out and surrendered to police.

No further information was released.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.