3 people injured after vehicle loses control and hits pedestrian in Koreatown
Three people were injured after a vehicle lost control in Koreatown Monday morning.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Western Avenue.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash when one of them lost control and hit a pedestrian.
One of the individuals was transported to the hospital in critical condition and another with minor injuries, the LAFD said.
Fire authorities said the pedestrian was a woman selling tamales.