3 people injured after vehicle loses control and hits pedestrian in Koreatown

By Chelsea Hylton

Three people were injured after a vehicle lost control in Koreatown Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Western Avenue.

A driver lost control of a vehicle hitting another and striking a pedestrian in Koreatown.  KCAL News

Two vehicles were involved in a crash when one of them lost control and hit a pedestrian.

One of the individuals was transported to the hospital in critical condition and another with minor injuries, the LAFD said.

Fire authorities said the pedestrian was a woman selling tamales. 

