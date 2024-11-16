3 people dead after shooting and fire at Lancaster home, no arrests made

Three people were found dead after deputies received a call about a shooting and discovered a fire at the Lancaster home where it happened early Saturday.

The call reported multiple people had been shot inside a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, and deputies arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the house, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The 911 call was made at 1:27 a.m. by one of the home's teenage occupants, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies rescued three people from the home and arriving firefighters rescued another two people from inside, according to LASD. Three of the victims died at the scene, while paramedics rushed another person to a hospital where they remain in critical condition, deputies said.

All of the victims, three men and one woman, are believed to be in their early 20s, deputies said.

The 911 call was made at 1:27 a.m. by one of the home's teenage occupants, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"She called 911. She stayed in her room because she was scared and that's when the deputies were able to locate her, extract her from the home," said LASD Detective Steve DeJong. "She probably could have suffered some life-threatening injuries."

Around 4 a.m., the fire department said one person was in custody but sheriff's officials later confirmed around 8 a.m. that no one has been arrested.

Deputies tell KCAL News that they don't have any leads on a suspect as of Saturday evening, and that they may be one of the deceased. They say that all of the victims and the teenage girl are family members.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.