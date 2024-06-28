Watch CBS News
3 killed, 1 ejected from SUV after violent crash in Monterey Park

Three people were killed and two were injured after a car slammed into multiple parked vehicles early Friday in Monterey Park.

The violent crash caused one person to be ejected from a black SUV and three other were trapped inside a vehicle, according to authorities. The ejected victim was found on the roof of a nearby home.   

3 dead, 2 hurts after car slams into parked vehicles in Monterey Park.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Graves Avenue and Cecil Street where responding officers found the SUV, which had struck a tree, hit three vehicles and rolled over on its roof, according Monterey Park Police Department.  

Three were pronounced dead at the scene and two others, including a 7-year-old child, were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. 

The identities of the victims have not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

